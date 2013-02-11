Reaction To Pope’s Resignation A Mixture Of Shock, Jokes, And Admiration

Pope Benedict XVI’s shock announcement this morning that he was resigning at the end of the month has completely dominated the Twittersphere this morning (in Italy, he was being run a close second by #justinbieberisthebestidolever).

First came the jokes, as the news had caught all the world leaders, BAFTA winners, and Grammy attendees either napping or sleeping off their hangovers.

Presumably Pope won’t be deploying usual cliche of retiring to spend more time with family? It’s quite a big thing to give up for #Lent — ACC Gareth Morgan (@ACCGarethMorgan) February 11, 2013

See what Gareth did there? Although, it should be pointed out that the only person aware of the Pontiff’s feelings was his brother Georg, who had known “for months” that the leader of the Catholic Church was mulling over the resignation option.