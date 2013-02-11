advertisement
Pope Benedict XVI Resigns His Position, Citing Frailty And Age As Reason
By Addy Dugdale1 minute Read

Pope Benedict is to resign at the end of the month. The Twitter-loving head of the Catholic Church, who last year called on all Catholics to embrace social media, released a statement to Vatican Radio citing that, due to his age, he was not capable of carrying out his papal duties in a manner befitting the office. “Both strength of mind and body are necessary, strength which, in the last few months, has deteriorated in me to the extent that I have had to recognise my incapacity to adequately fulfil the ministry entrusted to me.”

This is the first time since 1415 that a Pope has voluntarily stepped down from the post. The news is already trending on Twitter, with #Pope at No. 1, and #elpapadimite and #ratzinger in the next two spots. Benedict XVI’s last tweet under the @Pontifex handle was yesterday–his first was on December 12–but has yet to comment on his decision via the micro-blogging network. Others, however, were not so slow.

Here’s a spoof account from Number10Cat, resident feline at the British Prime Minister’s residence.

The one-liner begat another one-liner, this time from a spoof Pope’s account.

His Holiness will be signing off for the last time at 8 p.m. CET, on February 28, 2013, after which the Vatican will appoint a Conclave, the council which elects a new Bishop of Rome, one of the Pontiff’s many titles.

[Image via Twitter user Helen Lewis]

