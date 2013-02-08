Eric Schmidt To Sell 42% Of His Stake In Google

Google’ s executive chairman Eric Schmidt is selling approximately 42% of his stake in the search engine giant over the upcoming year, according to an SEC filing.

Under Schmidt’s plan to sell 3.2 million shares of the company, if the current price holds (Google shares closed at $785.37 on Friday), he would receive a whopping $2.5 billion.

While it’s not exactly clear what Schmidt’s future plans are, the filing said a pre-arranged trading plan will allow him to “sell a portion of his Google stock as part of his long-term strategy for individual asset diversification and liquidity.”

The former chief executive made headlines earlier this year for his trip to North Korea, where he visited as a private citizen to encourage more open internet access there.

[Photo by Flickr user dfarber]