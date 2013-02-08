Bing Maps May Reveal Secret U.S. Drone Base

Bing Maps appear to have revealed the location of a secret U.S. drone base in Saudi Arabia. Wired‘s Noah Schachtman reports that close inspection of Bing’s satellite imagery reveals a mysterious airstrip on the Saudi Arabia-Yemen border located miles from any roads or villages. Three hangers are located at the airstrip, each large enough to hold Predator and Reaper drones. In Google Maps, the mystery airstrip does not show up at all. Wired‘s article does not disclose how the publication discovered the airstrip. Aerial maps of recent fatal U.S. drone strikes are already being posted to Instagram.