Why Ideas And Products Become Contagious: The Jonah Berger Formula

Jonah Berger is holding court at lunch in a swanky Southern bistro in Greenville, S.C. His table mates, attendees of the Brains on Fire “Fire Sessions” on word of mouth marketing, are clued in to the fact that he’s serving up a big slice of the afternoon’s intelligence. But in between bites of shrimp and grits, Berger’s not discussing his presentation or flogging his upcoming book. He’s extolling the virtues of Trader Joe’s dark chocolate almonds and wondering (like some of the other devotees of the savory sweet snack) why they haven’t caught on in a bigger way.

Jonah Berger

It’s a question the author of Contagious: Why Things Catch On spends a lot of time pondering. At 32, the assistant professor of marketing at University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business is carving out a corner of academia for himself in the study of social epidemics, or how products, ideas, and behaviors become popular. But he’s also betting that all his findings–now neatly packaged into a slim 180-page manual–will become the next viral best-seller a la Malcolm Gladwell’s The Tipping Point.

Though it was Gladwell’s book that sparked his early research, Berger’s book (and his class and his presentation) are partly an effort to debunk one of established author’s major theories on the efficacy of influential people to make a thing go viral. “We believe that if we can just find those early adopters, then a product will be really successful,” he tells the group. With so much time focused on the messenger, Berger contends, we miss out on the value of the message itself as a vehicle for driving virality.

But even before he really launches into the meat of the presentation, Berger does something that many in the room don’t recognize as the first key tenet of his findings. He tells everyone that the shiny tangerine paperbacks they see before them are advance copies of his latest book. He reinforces the notion that they are part of an exclusive group of individuals who are getting this well before the masses. “It’s not in stores yet,” he underscores, “and because it’s an advance copy, you will find errors,” he adds, with a droll comment about his editors already diligently working to fix them so not to worry, or worse, send him an email pointing them out. “There’s nothing I can do,” he says, drawing laughter.

6 Steps To Make Any Idea Or Product Go Viral In his book, Jonah Berger writes: “Contagious products and ideas are like forest fires. They can’t happen without hundreds, if not thousands, of regular Joes and Janes passing the product or message along. So why did thousands of people transmit these products and ideas?”

Here are his STEPPS for making anything go viral: Social Currency: We share things that make us look good (even if that means pictures of our cat).

Triggers: Easily memorable information means it’s top of mind and tip of the tongue.

Emotion: When we care, we share.

Public: Built to show, built to grow.

Practical Value: News people can use.

Stories: People are inherent storytellers, and all great brands also People are inherent storytellers, and all great brands also learn to tell stories . Information travels under the guise of idle chatter.

And just like that, Berger’s cleverly infused his book with “social currency.” In other words, the idea that someone has something special, something that will give them bragging rights in their social circle. The concept is the first of several “STEPPS” that also include Triggers, Emotion, Public, Practical Value, and Stories, which, if incorporated, “can make any product or idea contagious,” he says. In a roomful of marketing and social media mavens, Berger’s data that word of mouth is the primary factor behind 20-50 percent of all purchasing decisions and that McKinsey Quarterly predicts WOM marketing will be a $5.6 billion industry by 2015 preaches to the choir. Everyone leans in closer when he suggests that STEPPS are a way to engineer content to make it more viral. “I can’t guarantee the billion hits and I can’t make you the next Gangnam Style,” he says, but does say that mega hits like Rebecca Black’s YouTube sensation “Friday” (“The worst video ever made”) are not random.

Berger’s presentation paralleled Contagious the book by drawing on many of its anecdotes and examples. To take it a step further, Fast Company caught up with Berger before and after his talk to ask him to discuss what other things are catching on. Here’s what he told us: