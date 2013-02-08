Wondering If The Snow Truck Is Coming Soon? This Map Could Help

With the impending Nemo blizzard coming to the Northeast the New York City Department of Sanitation created a map to help residents track when the snow plow is coming to their neighborhood.

The map, which is available at nyc.gov, compiles information about snow removal designation, snow vehicle tracker, information on public safety and transportation data for residents facing some (still undetermined) amount of snow. Authorities are hoping in addition to being helpful, it can cut down on calls to 311, which is normally overloaded during extreme weather.

[Picture by Flickr user monocat]