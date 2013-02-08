What To Read As Nemo Comes To Town

Worried about the incoming blizzard hitting the Northeast (dear weather forecasters, is it going to be 8 inches or two feet in New York? Have you decided?) Here are some longreads to help you make the Friday night in a little more…productive.
Some recent longread favorites from the magazine:
- From Facebook To Pixar: Ten Conversations That Changed Our World
- Kevin Rose Reigns As The Zen Master Of Silicon Valley Chatter
- From Denny’s To Charmin, Brands Try To Crack The Social Conversation
- Twitter’s Biz Stone And Ev Williams And Charlie Rose: The Long And Short Of Creative Conversations
- Dick Costolo And Ben Horowitz On The Give And Take Of Taking The Reins
- The Secrets of Generation Flux
We’ve also got these longish reads to help you:
- Become a better leader!
- Become a better communicator!
- Become a better listener!
- Become more productive!
- Be more creative!
- Stop procrastinating!
(Also, maybe being snowed is a good chance to finally take hold of your email inbox!.
After you’re done improving your at-work life, we’ve compiled some of our favorite snow reading to catch up on.
- Thomas Beller’s Remembrance of Snow Pasts (The New Yorker)
- Snow Fall: The Avalanche At Tunnel Creek (The New York Times)
- A Warm Ending Through A Cold Story (Sports Illustrated)
What are some of your favorites? Tell us in the comments section
[Photo courtesy of NASA]