Hulu Alums Eric Feng, Eugene Wei Joining Flipboard

Hulu Founding CTO Eric Feng is joining Flipboard, the social magazine app, as the new CTO, Techcrunch reported on Friday.

Feng, who has also worked as the founder and CEO of Erly and as a partner at Kleiner Perkins (which backs Flipboard), told Techcrunch that he work to improve the app’s mobile and overall user experience. He will also be joined by Hulu engineering team member, Eugene Wei.

On his Twitter account, Feng tweeted that he is “Psyched to join @mmccue and the @flipboard team with my partner in crime @eugenewei. This will be fun!”

