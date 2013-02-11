The World’s Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Architecture

1_Foster + Partners

For using old-world techniques to bring Jordan’s Queen Alia Airport into the modern era. The new terminal, slated for completion in early 2013, will have space for 9 million passengers, up from its current capacity of 3 million. Bedouin tent structures and dome shapes, inspired by Jordan’s unique history, lessen the desert heat.

2_Snohetta

For aspiring to reunite New Yorkers with Times Square by reconfiguring the messy pedestrian plaza. The design firm’s success with its opera house in Oslo–famous for a slanted roof that provides a welcoming seat for visitors–also helped it win a bid for a waterside opera house in Busan, South Korea.

3_Adjaye Associate

For keeping libraries relevant with the beautiful, open-air Francis George Library in Washington, D.C. Adjaye’s banner year includes beating out 70 firms with its bid for the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, for which it will break ground on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., this year, and an affordable housing project in Harlem.