The World’s Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Digital Video

For a foray into original programming and a striking redesign of its user interface. Both ventures won Hulu steady growth over 2012, giving it 3 million paying Hulu Plus subscribers and a 65% revenue boost from the previous year.

For beating out all the other “video of Instagram” apps. In the past year, SocialCam inked a $60 million deal with software maker Autodesk and partnered with The Washington Post to provide Olympic coverage.

For leapfrogging past Hulu and Adap.tv. In the process it became the second-largest player in video ads after YouTube, serving up 1.8 billion ads as of late 2012.