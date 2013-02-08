FAA Gives Boeing The Go-Ahead For Dreamliner Test Flight

Another federal body, however, has criticized Boeing’s initial testing of the Dreamliner. The National Transportation Safety Board said that the aeronautics firm both underestimated the rate of “smoke events” and failed to spot that overheating in one battery could cascade to the others and cause a fire.

The U.S. Postal Service stopped international shipments of lithium-powered batteries due to safety concerns. Many electronics firms have been forced to recall products due to a propensity of lithium-based power packs to either melt or explode.

[Image by Flickr user Gordon Werner]