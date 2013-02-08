Facebook Glitch Brings Big Hitters Of The Web To Their Knees

Facebook being Facebook (that is, all powerful, pretty competent on the engineering front) fixed the bug PDQ–in about 30 minutes–before releasing a statementthat explained the problem. “For a short period of time, there was a bug that redirected people logging in with Facebook from third-party sites to Facebook.com. The issue was quickly resolved, and Login with Facebook is now working as usual.”

The moral of this tale? Never underestimate the power of Facebook or firms that allow users to connect via the Facebook platform. The firm filed a document (PDF file) to the SEC last week, which stated that 50 million pages and 10 million apps are hooked up to the social network.

[Image via AllThingsD’s YouTube page]