Portrait Of A Dropout: Twitpic CTO Steve Corona

The annals of technology are filled with exceptional figures– Steve Jobs , Mark Zuckerberg , Bill Gates –who dropped out of college, only to attain later greatness. But Steve Corona, 25, never saw himself as becoming one of these industry-defining figures. In fact, Corona, who dropped out of school during his sophomore year, was convinced that he’d never amount to much of anything at all.

In fact, Corona, despite his lack of a college degree, eventually rose to become CTO of Twitpic, the service that lets users post pictures to Twitter. Corona had firmly believed that dropouts fell into one of two buckets: the nobodies making a subsistence wage, or the rare Zuckerbergian figures who strike gold. Corona discovered that in fact, there’s a middle ground for people like him: dropouts who nonetheless have a hankering for a real measure of success, and attain it.

We caught up with Corona to learn the story of how he came to drop out (really, fail out) of college, and to learn his thoughts on how you can discern the rare case in which doing so may be the right move for you.

FAST COMPANY: Why do you call your year and a half of college your “biggest mistake”?



STEVE CORONA: My family was very pro-college. Neither of my parents went to college. I went to Rochester Institute of Technology, in 2005. It cost $44,000 a year. I was 18, and I had no idea what $44,000 a year meant. I signed on the dotted line, and off to college I went. When I got there, I found it really unchallenging. Not that I’m some exceptionally smart person, but my classes seemed very slow, and I was really unhappy. I was doing lots of extracurricular programming, and had all these ideas of companies I wanted to start and projects I wanted to work on.

By your third semester, you stopped going to class.



I basically said, going to class is not worth my time. I ended up failing out. I was 19 or 20 years old, making 10 bucks an hour at a little job, and I was like “Holy crap, I’m screwed.” I did not tell my parents. RIT has this internship program where you have to do internships for four semesters. I lied to them, said, “I’m doing an internship.” I had this job that paid just enough for me to sleep on the floor of an apartment I rented. I lied to everyone in my life. I almost lied to myself. I knew I’d failed out, but I never thought about it enough to believe it.

Did anyone suspect?



My grandfather pulled me aside one Thanksgiving. It’s not that he knew I was lying per se, but I could tell by his tone that he knew that something was up. He pulled me aside and said, “Steve, I think it’s really important that you finish college. It will open up opportunities. It’s something I regret I never did.” He dropped out to start a shoe store in Italy in the 40s and 50s, before he immigrated to the US. To have him say that was a huge, huge thing. Still, I knew in my heart that finishing college wasn’t for me.

You eventually wound up landing on your feet.



I was working this $10-an-hour job, and I got into this belief that that’s all there was for me. I had this self-limiting internal voice stomping me down, preventing me from becoming successful. Finally for the hell of it, I decided to apply for jobs. Maybe I could get something that pays $15 an hour, I thought. I put out applications, and a week later, I got a job offer for around $40,000. I was blown away. I’d been eating rice, kidney beans, and cheap chicken from Walmart to scrape by. $40,000 seemed like a million bucks. I contemplated, should I take it? Meanwhile, another job offer came in, this one for $60,000. My mom was excited, and said I should take it.