Brett Ratner Bringing FarmVille To Television

Zynga’s hit game FarmVille is coming to the small screen as an animated show, with the help of director Brett Ratner, the “Wall Street Journal” reported Thursday. Though there’s no network attached to the project yet, FarmVille has been one of the most popular games on Facebook since its launch in 2009.
The news comes after Zynga released a disappointing quarterly earnings report earlier this week. In a statement released to multiple outlets, Ratner said: “FarmVille is one of the most exciting brands out there today, and its cross-platform opportunities are endless. I am thrilled to be expanding the brand with existing fans and also engaging a whole new audience.”
They are making a FarmVille TV show? Please give me some reason to go on living.
— John M (@John_M15) February 7, 2013
J.J. Abrams gets Half-Life. Brett Ratner gets FarmVille. That all sounds about right to me.
— Alex Navarro (@alex_navarro) February 7, 2013
