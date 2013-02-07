LinkedIn’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Report Beats Analysts’ Expectations…Again

It was a good day for LinkedIn ‘s investors Thursday. The company beat analysts’ expectations again in its fourth-quarter earnings report, reporting $303.6 million in revenue with net income coming in at $11.5 million. That is nearly double the $6.9 million net income it reported in the last quarter of 2011.

LinkedIn’s shares rose on Thursday in anticipation of the announcement–after all, as Wired.com pointed out, each quarterly earnings report since the company went public in May has beat analysts’ expectations. LinkedIn’s revenues and membership are still a fraction of Facebook’s (LinkedIn reported having 200 million members), but with its impressive growth, it’s showing it will continue to have a place in the market.

[Photo by Flickr user smi23le]