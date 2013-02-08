10 Tips From Boing Boing On Making Online Content Sing

At the dawn of blogging in 1995, Mark Frauenfelder moved his Boing Boing ‘zine online. Boing Boing–whose mission was to explore “the coolest, wackiest stuff”–became and remains one of the Internet’s most popular blogs. Defying the corporatization of the blogosphere, Boing Boing has remained a curio of oddities, tech news, gadget tips, and real-life marvels with 2.5 million unique visitors a month. Now, Frauenfelder shares daily blogging duties with a troika of other passionate editors: Cory Doctorow, David Pescovitz, and Xeni Jardin. “The recipe for an excellent blog is to be so deeply obsessed with something that you need to communicate it to others,” says Frauenfelder. “If Boing Boing stopped making money tomorrow, I’d still need to do it.”

Excerpted from The Art of Doing: How Superachievers Do What They Do and How They Do It So Well, here are Frauenfelder’s 10 tips for building an addictive, compelling website–and a big following:

1. Tap into the Zeitgeist. If you can tap into the right cultural moment, you’ll have a lot of fans. Hugh Hefner had a vision of where people were headed in postwar America. Riding on the crest of the Pill and new attitudes toward sexuality, Playboy magazine appealed to enough people to make it a cultural phenomenon. Jann Wenner, founder of Rolling Stone did it, too. And the same sort of lucky thing happened with Boing Boing. When computers became cheap enough for creative people to buy, I was fascinated by how our future would be re-imagined through this consciousness-altering technology. It just so happened there were enough people out there interested, too. Sometimes you have the good luck of being the messenger for a larger cultural movement. Once you’re out there, you have the advantage of being first.

2. Be original. If you try to emulate a successful blog, you’ll just be a second-rate version of something already out there, and who needs that? Make the blog that doesn’t exist yet, but that you’d want to read.

3. Make the connection. One fax machine is worth nothing, but once you have two or three fax machines, they start to gather value because they connect with each other. It’s called the “Network Effect” and it’s the same with the Internet. What’s killer about the Internet is that anybody can create a worldwide community that connects to other people with the same interests. Instead of obsessing on digital marketing, the mission of the blog should be to share information with like-minded people.

4. Get an attitude. Without a point of view, your blog is unfiltered mush. Whether you love or hate a blog, you still want it to have a unique perspective. As a kid, I was influenced by the Mad magazine attitude of poking fun at institutions and conventional wisdom. At Boing Boing, we share that subversive attitude. Our readers appreciate it. We’re not afraid to post items that are a little bit mischievous and may get people upset, because that’s a good way to stimulate discussion and promote counterarguments.

If you’ve developed a trust with your readers that they’ll get good value for the time they invest in visiting your site, they’ll be back.

5. Don’t waste people’s time. People are busy. They resent it when you waste their time. When the reader comes to our site, they’re not going to land on a post that says, “This is amazing,” and forces you to click on the link. Our posts explain what’s important about what you’re reading and why. It may be tempting to write cute headlines but the most important function of a headline is to sum up what the post is about. If you’ve developed a trust with your readers that they’ll get good value for the time they invest in visiting your site, they’ll be back.