Are Your Metrics For Success All Messed Up?

The recent Super Bowl was an instant classic with a highly unusual next-to-last play. It was fourth and long and the Ravens needed to punt from deep in their own territory. With 11 seconds left on the clock, Ravens punter Sam Cook received the ball in his own end zone and ran around until he was forced out of bounds. By taking an intentional safety and giving the 49ers two points, the Ravens wound down the clock in order to keep the 49ers from having time to produce a game-winning touchdown.

The strategy worked. The Ravens won their second Super Bowl when the 49ers did not score on the ensuing free kick. While many viewers were focused on the game and the advertisements, what struck me as a strategy consultant, was how different the metrics for success were for this play compared to the typical punting situation.

Normally, if the punter cost his team 2 points, he would have been a goat, not a hero. In the closing seconds of the game, the Ravens coaches made the success metrics for this particular play (take time off the clock and don’t fumble) absolutely clear.

In football, the metrics for success depend on the situation.

The same is true in business. As part of my consulting practice, I get the opportunity to work with companies that want to enter new markets or accelerate revenues for new products.

One of the first things I examine when I start a new product or new market engagement is to analyze the metrics that the company is using to measure success. Get the metrics right and the odds of success go up. Get the metrics wrong and your new initiative may be doomed from the beginning. Companies often mess up their metrics by making one of these common mistakes. I refer to them as the “fatal four.”

Mistake #1: The selected metrics are not appropriate for the situation