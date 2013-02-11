The World’s Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Energy

1_Nest

For heating up the dream of a smart home. The Nest 2.0, a sleeker iteration of the automated thermostat, is now compatible with 95% of U.S. homes (up from 75% with the first Nest). The startup is also signing deals with energy companies and pushing for expansion into Western Europe.

2_Landwasher

For building the waterless toilet of the future. The founder, Henry Wu, has installed more than 10,000 of his toilets across China and sells almost $7 million worth of them a year, making Landwasher a worldwide leader in environmental sanitation.

3_Enalta

For saving Brazil’s biofuels industry, by rolling out sensory and GPS software that monitors seeding and irrigation, leading to a richer crop for farmers.