Get Glue App Gets Makeover With New Features

Get Glue, the TV-focused social media service , unveiled a new design and features on its iPhone app Thursday to make it easier for users to see what their friends are watching and the latest updates from their favorite shows in a single feed. Users can also see recaps, photos and viewing times from shows.

Also much like Facebook, the new look makes it easy for the startup to monetize with promoted posts from advertisers in users’ feeds. And for users who are fans of the apps’ digital stickers, the update comes with good news: getting friends to use the service can earn users free physical stickers sent straight to their house.

For those using the service, let us know in the comments: how much did the update improve your experience?