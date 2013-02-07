Facebook Product Designer Nicholas Felton Describes How Timeline Was Born [video]

On the eve of the unveiling of Fast Company’s 2013 list of Most Innovative Companies, we talked to Facebook product designer and

Daytum cofounder Nicholas Felton. He took a break from work on his own forthcoming Annual Report to take us inside the creation of one of Facebook’s most sweeping, high-stakes product launches in its history–Timeline, which Felton inspired (along with Mark Zuckerberg, as he describes above). Here’s what happened leading up to the day your social graph changed forever.