Facebook Product Designer Nicholas Felton Describes How Timeline Was Born [video]

By Vivek Kemp1 minute Read

On the eve of the unveiling of Fast Company’s 2013 list of Most Innovative Companies, we talked to Facebook product designer and
Daytum cofounder Nicholas Felton. He took a break from work on his own forthcoming Annual Report to take us inside the creation of one of Facebook’s most sweeping, high-stakes product launches in its history–Timeline, which Felton inspired (along with Mark Zuckerberg, as he describes above). Here’s what happened leading up to the day your social graph changed forever.

