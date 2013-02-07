New York Times Reports 13% Jump In Subscriptions In Earnings Report

Perhaps most encouraging for the media company, it reported that paid subscriptions had increased 13% from the third quarter, thanks in large part to digital subscription packages. The company also earned $164.6 million in revenue from its sale of its ownership interest in job search engine Indeed.com and $291 million net revenue from its sale of About.com.

The news is especially encouraging to media companies wondering if the so-called digital paywall could be the answer to declining subscriptions and audience share. But it comes at a time when the Times is losing some of it top executives and possibly looking at another round of layoffs. The news for ad revenue wasn’t encouraging either: While digital advertising revenue was up thanks to a big additional week, overall ad revenue fell 3.1% for the quarter.

What do you think about the future of the Times? Does this earnings report show the digital paywall can save journalism?

