Trademarkia Reborn As LegalForce, Opens Silicon Valley Retail Store

By Neal Ungerleider1 minute Read

Trademark search engine Trademarkia is transitioning into an online attorney service called LegalForce and opening a brick-and-mortar store in Palo Alto, California. LegalForce BookFlip, the retail location, will offer Silicon Valley entrepreneurs drop-in access to licensed attorneys, no appointment required.

LegalForce/Trademarkia has spent the past year repositioning itself as a general elaw service, but the company’s strengths focus on streamlined trademark search and crowdsourced industry knowledge.

[Image: LegalForce]

