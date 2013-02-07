Trademarkia Reborn As LegalForce, Opens Silicon Valley Retail Store

Trademark search engine Trademarkia is transitioning into an online attorney service called LegalForce and opening a brick-and-mortar store in Palo Alto, California. LegalForce BookFlip, the retail location, will offer Silicon Valley entrepreneurs drop-in access to licensed attorneys, no appointment required.
LegalForce/Trademarkia has spent the past year repositioning itself as a general elaw service, but the company’s strengths focus on streamlined trademark search and crowdsourced industry knowledge.
[Image: LegalForce]