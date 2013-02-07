Facebook Founder Chris Hughes’s Husband, Sean Eldridge, Running For Congress

Chris Hughes helped launch Facebook (making him a rich man at IPO ), worked on President Obama’s original campaign for the White House, and he’s dabbled in charity and publishing …but it’s his husband who’s in the news today: Sean Eldridge has filed paperwork (PDF) saying he’s running for Congress.

Eldridge’s document was signed on January 2, and he’s running as a Democrat in New York’s 19th district, which is in the Hudson River Valley north of New York City and south of Albany. It is currently represented by Republican Chris Gibson.

We’ll see if Hughes takes a break from running The New Republic to help run Eldridge’s campaign.

