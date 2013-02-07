Yelp’s Monthly Visitors Top 100 Million, But Profits Dip

Location-based Yelp has revealed that in January there were more than 100 million visitors to its website in one month–the first time its traffic has reached this peak.

Meanwhile, Yelp reported its earnings, and the reviews there are not quite as rosy. While the company managed revenues of $41.2 million–above expectations–it actually achieved a net loss equating to $0.08 per share–a figure worse than the $0.03 analysts were expecting. Its growth figures remain promising, though, and the company is still young–and achieving significant impact.

[Image: Flickr user chiropractic]