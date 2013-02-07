Yahoo Announces Advertising Partnership With Google

The idea behind this is, says Yahoo, to “expand our network, which means we can serve users with ads that are even more meaningful.” The firm stresses that, outwardly, everything will look exactly as it used to, but users will be getting a sharper-cut relevance to their advertising, thanks to the exquisite tailoring of Google’s made-to-measure algorithm. (That’s enough of the new suit analogy, thanks, the Ed.) The deal takes in both AdSense for Content and AdMob services, which means that Mayer, who has been busy outlining her plans for the firm at various earnings calls, can focus on her promise of betting big on the mobile experience.

[Image by Flickr user Yodel Anecdotal]