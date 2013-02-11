The World’s Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Russia

1_Oktogo

For bringing online travel booking to a distrustful country. Only 10% of business in Russia is handled online, and yet this online travel-booking company made $30 million last year, up from $6 million in 2011. It’s done so by catering its services to a wary public and a tech-resistant local travel industry–creating ways to complete transactions in person, and providing hotels with software to track billing and reservations.

2_Nginx

For being the server to web stars. Between WordPress, Hulu, Netflix, Pinterest and Wikipedia, Nginx hosts about 12% of the world’s more than 630 millon websites and gained about 2 million new hostnames in December 2012. With a total of 76 million websites under its belt, Igor Syosev’s Nginx is one of the premier online servers.

3_Skolkovo Foundation

For encouraging a burgeoning Russian tech scene. Since its inauguration in 2009, the Skolkovo Foundation has pushed to develop Russia’s tech sector. With nearly 800 companies under its incubation lamp, plans of a university partnership with MIT, continued and hosting the 2014 G8 Summit, it appears to be succeeding.