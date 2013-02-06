8 Sneaky Terms of Service Changes At Beloved Online Services: Skype, Geico, Stubhub, More

The thought of having to constantly revisit the terms of service and privacy policies of every single company you’ve ever done business with or requested services from is unreasonable-bordering-on-ridiculous. But when was the last time you actually took the time to dissect those documents before clicking “I Agree”?

Docracy, a site for free legal documents, has built a Terms of Service Tracker in an attempt to keep consumers informed of their ever-changing relationships with the companies they depend on daily. The Terms of Service tracker, which has only been up since January 16, uses an algorithm that currently crawls the websites of nearly a thousand companies and documents any changes made to their terms of service or privacy policy documents, in real time.

Docracy cofounder John Watkinson says he hopes by documenting the minutiae of terms of service updates as they happen, companies will feel more compelled to put the onus on themselves to be forthcoming about the policy changes they make, regardless of whether they’re as big as Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter. (For those, we’ve put together our own terms of service cheat sheet.)

“If Facebook silently deleted a little line, someone would probably pick it up just because they’re so high profile. But a lot of these other ones still get a lot of traffic, people spending money, sharing things,” Watkinson tells Fast Company. “They weren’t under any pressure prior to this, and we hope they’ll start to be more forthright now.”

We took a look under the hood of nine different companies’ terms of service and found a legally acceptable but morall gray land of robocalls, ad retargeting, and user data hoarding.