Apple Gives Guy Who Downloaded 25 Billionth Song A $13,525 iTunes Gift Card

Apple has just put out a press release to say that the number of song downloads that’ve happened through its iTunes store over the past 10 years has just surpassed 25 billion. Downloads are now averaging about 15,000 songs a minute, and Apple says it’s the “most popular” music store, with over 26 million songs in its catalog available to 119 countries.
To give the figure some scale, the 25 billion downloads equate to more than three tracks for every person on Earth or–amazingly–roughly one track for every four human beings that have ever lived. The 25 billionth song was tech house track “Monkey Drums” by Chase Buch, and the download earned a German chap $13,525 (€10,000) in iTunes vouchers.