Rovio Pushes In-App “Angry Birds” Cartoon Launch To Spring

In typical fashion, Rovio , the Finnish entertainment company behind Angry Birds, hasn’t let up–within the last five months, it’s launched a brand-new game franchise with Bad Piggies, reinvigorated its flagship title with Angry Birds Star Wars , and launched a string of international playgrounds. Next on Rovio’s plate is an animated cartoon series that will be distributed within its Angry Birds apps, as the company told Fast Company last fall. The series was originally targeted for a November release, but apparently fans will have to wait just a little longer for a spring launch, said Rovio CEO Mikael Hed in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal .

The ability to push back the series, which will be called Angry Birds Toons, is one of many advantages that come with Rovio’s decision to distribute the show on its own platform, which will also include its portal on Samsung’s smart TVs. The company has more than 260 million daily active users staring down at its games–a potential audience size that dwarfs that of most TV shows. And as chief marketing officer Peter Vesterbacka (or the Mighty Eagle, as he prefers to be called) told us previously, “If we want to distribute cartoons on Saturday mornings globally, we can do that. We don’t have to talk to 100 broadcasters–we can stick it on our own channels, and it’s there.”