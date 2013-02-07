Lessons Learned From HMV’s Very Public Twitter Meltdown

At 9:45 a.m. last Thursday morning, the first of an unlikely series of messages went out from the official Twitter account at HMV, the global entertainment retailer with 7,000 workers and more than $1.5 billion in annual revenue.

Why? Corporate protocol simply hasn’t kept pace with the speed of social media changes. Nearly overnight, social media has gone from dorm room toy to boardroom tool. Just a few years ago, only the most progressive companies dabbled with Twitter and Facebook, mainly as a soft, community-building channel. Today, 73 percent of Fortune 500 companies have Twitter accounts, and social media is a staple of corporate strategy, forecast to unlock some $1.3 trillion in value in the years ahead. Passwords to company accounts–which may be followed by thousands, even millions, of users–are routinely handed out to entry-level employees. As the HMV fiasco shows, however, major enterprises are still delegating social media responsibilities to interns. Even companies with dedicated social media teams rarely have the proper tools or policies in place. Passwords to company accounts–which may be followed by thousands, even millions, of users–are routinely handed out to entry-level employees. Meanwhile, social media messages are posted without any fixed workflow or approval system. It’s worth noting here that the Twitter and Facebook followings at large consumer brands can exceed the population of small-to-mid-size countries (Organic grocer Whole Foods has more than 3 million Twitter followers; Coca-Cola has nearly 59 million Facebook fans). Delegating that kind of authority to junior employees–with few or no checks or balances in place–can amount to courting disaster. HMV’s rogue tweeter, Cleere, pointed out as much. “I hoped that today’s actions would finally show them [senior management] the true power and importance of Social Media,” she explained afterward on her own Twitter account, @poppy_powers, “and I hope they’re finally listening.” Wake-up Call So, for companies who suddenly are listening–and concerned–what now? Getting rid of social media altogether is hardly an option. I work with 79 of the world’s Fortune 100 companies and none of them are prepared to give up the competitive advantage of social media; even conservative financial institutions like Goldman Sachs now tweet to their clientele. Instead, the key is to mitigate social media risks in the office. And the right technology can play a big role. Here’s a look at simple steps to avert an HMV-scale social-media disaster: Centralize social media channels: Audits of large enterprises like HMV routinely turn up dozens of ad hoc social media accounts, started by interns or community managers in multiple departments (often without official permission), each with their own managers, passwords and followings. A critical first step is consolidating these accounts into a single social media management system. These tools bring all social channels–Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, etc.–into one interface for easy monitoring and oversight. They also allow for better tracking the results of social media campaigns. Had HMV’s social channels been centrally monitored, the offending tweets may never have had a chance to go viral. Audits of large enterprises like HMV routinely turn up dozens of ad hoc social media accounts, started by interns or community managers in multiple departments (often without official permission), each with their own managers, passwords and followings. A critical first step is consolidating these accounts into a single social media management system. These tools bring all social channels–Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, etc.–into one interface for easy monitoring and oversight. They also allow for better tracking the results of social media campaigns. Had HMV’s social channels been centrally monitored, the offending tweets may never have had a chance to go viral.

Control access through limited permissions: As HMV’s Twitter crisis makes clear, letting employees have all-access passes to a company’s social media accounts carries big risks. A safer solution is to give junior employees limited permission to draft messages, which can then be fed into an approval queue for senior management to sign off on before publishing. As little as a year ago, it was nearly impossible to find a social media management tool with this critical feature. My team As HMV’s Twitter crisis makes clear, letting employees have all-access passes to a company’s social media accounts carries big risks. A safer solution is to give junior employees limited permission to draft messages, which can then be fed into an approval queue for senior management to sign off on before publishing. As little as a year ago, it was nearly impossible to find a social media management tool with this critical feature. My team built one , enabling companies to assign discrete permission levels on an employee-by-employee basis. This simple functionality could have averted disaster for HMV.

Get a handle on passwords: Equally critical is having a master switch for turning on and off employees’ access to different social-media accounts. Case in point: While HMV’s marketing manager struggled to “shut down” Twitter, a half-dozen additional incriminating tweets were fired out. The solution: Equally critical is having a master switch for turning on and off employees’ access to different social-media accounts. Case in point: While HMV’s marketing manager struggled to “shut down” Twitter, a half-dozen additional incriminating tweets were fired out. The solution: single sign-on technology . Incorporated into enterprise-grade social media tools, single sign-on enables employees to log into social media accounts with the same username and password used for their company email account. Access can be turned on or off by a central administrator, who holds the real “keys” to the company’s social profiles. Attitude Shift

Of course, technology is only as good as the people using it. Employees are in desperate need of social media training: on everything from the nuts and bolts of tweeting and posting to how to leverage social media for business strategy. And, more often than not, resistance still comes from the top–senior executives who think Twitter is just a distraction for sharing snapshots of lunch, not a tool for courting clients and building the customer base. As HMV’s rogue tweeter–who began the company’s social media initiative as an intern just two years ago–points out, awareness remains half the battle. “Since my internship started, I worked tirelessly to educate the business of the importance of Social Media–not as a short-term commercial tool, but as a tool to build and strengthen the customer relationship, and to gain invaluable real-time feedback from the consumers that have kept us going for over 91 years,” Cleere tweeted from her personal account. “While many colleagues understood and supported this, it was the more senior members of staff who never seemed to grasp its importance.” Chances are, they do now–at least the ones who still have jobs after last week’s social media meltdown. —Ryan Holmes (@invoker) is the CEO of HootSuite, a social media management system with nearly five million users, including 79 of the Fortune 100 companies. [Image: Flickr user Vanlal Tochhawng]