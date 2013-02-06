Samsung Ventures Backs CIA’s Big Data Favorite Cloudant

Samsung’s investment in U.S.-based companies continues, with its announcement that it is backing cloud-based mobile enterprise specialist Cloudant. The Korean firm’s VC arm says that the investment will be used to aid its own R&D into mobile application data management and distribution for cloud-based content. Only yesterday, it announced a billion-dollar investment in Silicon Valley, with its Samsung Strategy and Innovation Center, or SSIC, and it last year pushed $5 million the way of Delivery Agent, a TV-based e-commerce firm.