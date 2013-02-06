advertisement
U.S. Postal Service Cuts Saturday Deliveries

By Addy Dugdale1 minute Read

The U.S. Postal Service announced today that it is to drop Saturday deliveries in order to trim costs. Deliveries of parcels and packages will, however, continue on a six-day-a-week basis. The move is scheduled to start in August of this year, and is expected to save $2 billion.

The USPS has long been in financial hell, losing $15.9 billion last year, despite efforts to save money, such as a plan on the environmental front. Last year it announced the cessation of international shipments of electronics with Li-ion batteries, creating a headache for military families.

[Image by Flickr user michael hilton]

