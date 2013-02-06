Federal Reserve: We Were Hacked Too

The Federal Reserve has revealed that hackers successfully infiltrated its computer system. The attack on one of the Fed’s internal websites, and which was thought to have been the work of Anonymous, was unsuccessful, however. with no critical functions of the bank being affected. “The Federal Reserve system is aware that information was obtained by exploiting a temporary vulnerability in a website vendor product,” said a spokesperson. “Exposure was fixed shortly after discovery and is no longer an issue. This incident did not affect critical operations of the Federal Reserve system.”
Although the Fed refused to say just where the breach occurred, it is thought to have been a contact database for banks to use in the event of a natural disaster. On Monday, Anonymous dumped information relating to 4,000 bank executives’ online details onto a data-sharing website in an attempt to force the government into reform of the justice system, resulting from the death of online activist Aaron Swartz.
[Image by Flickr user rlinger]