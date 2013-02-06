Federal Reserve: We Were Hacked Too

The Federal Reserve has revealed that hackers successfully infiltrated its computer system. The attack on one of the Fed’s internal websites, and which was thought to have been the work of Anonymous, was unsuccessful, however. with no critical functions of the bank being affected. “The Federal Reserve system is aware that information was obtained by exploiting a temporary vulnerability in a website vendor product,” said a spokesperson. “Exposure was fixed shortly after discovery and is no longer an issue. This incident did not affect critical operations of the Federal Reserve system.”