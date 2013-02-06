Rupert Murdoch Claims Hackers Are Still Going For WSJ

Chinese hackers are still trying to infiltrate the Wall Street Journal, says Rupert Murdoch, almost a week after news broke that U.S. media firms had fallen victim to cyberattacks, some of them sustained. The worst case seemed to be at the New York Times, whose expose of former Chinese Premier Wen Jibao’s family fortunes had, it claimed, led to a four-month cyber onslaught, in which email accounts of its correspondents were infiltrated. The octogenarian media tycoon’s claim on his Twitter account drew scores of responses, some pointing out the irony of this. Let us not forget that his firm, News Corp, has previous history on this: Behavior by some journalists on two of his publications caused a Government inquiry into press ethics in the U.K., and brought the British PM, David Cameron, perilously close to the action. Cameron’s then press chief, a former Murdoch consigliere, was forced to step down.