So What Caused The Super Bowl Blackout?

Two days after the Super Bowl, organizers still aren’t sure what caused the embarrassing (and arguably nearly game-changing) blackout, but on Tuesday authorities told Bloomberg News they had ruled out any sort of cyber attack.
According to the report, a spokesman for New Orleans-based Entergy (read more about them here) there is no internet or remote computer access to the power source inside the stadium. The FBI also told Bloomberg it had ruled out a cyber attack.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters earlier this week it was a “abnormality” in the system that caused the outage, but it was not exactly clear what happened.
Meanwhile, on Twitter, many fans had theories of their own about the power outage that arguably changed the game (though the NFL has said the theory about Beyonce causing the lights to go out is wrong).
So people are saying Olivia Pope caused the blackout at the Super Bowl in favor of the 49ers….well played Liv,… fb.me/1YlWilfn7
— ThatOneChic (@TweetThat1Chic) February 4, 2013
Apparently @beyonce was so good she caused a blackout at the Super Bowl. I’m so late on this/
— danierobotz (@danierobotz) February 4, 2013
Super Bowl blackout caused by Beyonce, who took the energy with her when she left the Superdome.
— Dan Barry (@DanBarryNYT) February 4, 2013
“Guy who caused the blackout” is going to be be named Super Bowl MVP when the #49ers complete this comeback.
— Ant (@BrklynAnt) February 4, 2013
I’m convinced the Saints caused the #blackout. You can’t come to our house, the house of God and we ain’t playing the Super Bowl.
— Larry Lowe (@So_Lowe) February 4, 2013
God caused this blackout. He’s trying to capture everyone’s attention! You can watch the super bowl but not pick up a bible or go to church?
— God’s Creation.(@Classic90sGuy) February 4, 2013
Though not everyone seemed to mind the unexpected break.
Everybody still wondering what caused the blackout @ the super bowl, I was having a good time @ buffalo wild wings & wasn’t ready to leave.
— Dwayne (@DwayneBaxley) February 5, 2013
