Zynga Finishes Off 2012 With Flat Revenue, Highlights FarmVille Two

Social game service Zynga ended a trying year that saw i ts stock price tumble and key employees leave with a flat $311 million in fourth quarter revenue and a net loss of $48.6 million according to its earning reports released on Tuesday.

Among other woes for Zynga, its fourth quarter saw monthly unique visitors decline 6% from the third quarter (though they were still up double-digits from the same time in 2011.)

On a more positive note for the company, Zynga had five of the top 10 games on Facebook as of Dec. 31, 2012 and in December of 2012, Zynga mobile game players in the US spent more time in Zynga games than the next five game companies combined, according to comScore.

“The biggest highlight of the quarter was seeing our team deliver a successful sequel in FarmVille2, a next generation social game that offers cutting edge 3-D experiences loved by millions of FarmVille fans,” said Mark Pincus, CEO and Founder, Zynga in a statement. “In 2013 we’re excited to bring this new class of social games to mobile phones and tablets and build a network that offers an easier, better way for people to play together.”

What do you think? Will Zynga bounce back in 2013? Tell us in the comments below.

[Photo by flickr user idle pines]