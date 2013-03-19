5 Steps To Uncovering Your True Work Passion

Travis Pastrana was well known as an X Games champion and a hero to many. Recently, however, he made a move to NASCAR. The company was ecstatic, as they wanted to attract a younger fan base–the next generation–and they thought fans would follow Pastrana. To their surprise, though, the fans didn’t come.

Pastrana was surprised too. After communicating with his fans, he determined that many of them thought he’d sold out–that he’d gone to NASCAR for the money. He quickly let them know that it wasn’t about the money; for him, it was about the challenge. He wanted to learn new skills and broaden his involvement in sports. Once he sincerely communicated that, his fans reengaged.

The lesson? For businesses, profit is important. But for the people who work in those businesses and the people who buy from them, profit isn’t enough. Passion should come before profit; it is possible only if you have the right purpose and are driven by your passion. To do less is seen as inauthentic. Don’t fake it until you make it. Make it by getting excited about doing the things you value. That’s what creates value for others, too.

1. What would you do for free?

Is there an activity you enjoy so much that you’d do it for free, even if other people would consider it work?

A friend of mine enjoys writing so much that he offers to write grants for nonprofit organizations at no charge. Most people consider grant writing drudgery, but my friend is happiest when he’s writing. He manages to follow his passion while at the same time benefiting worthy causes.

2. What riles you?

Irritation can be a great motivator. Are there problems or annoyances that drive you up the wall? Perhaps you can find your passion in fixing them. A woman who lived in a nice neighborhood was upset that there was no place for kids to play. She was annoyed that city planners had thought of everything except the children. So she turned her aggravation into action, organized her neighbors, and after several years of dedicated work, got a playground built in her neighborhood. By converting her annoyance into a passion, she created great value for her community.