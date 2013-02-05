The White House Is Calling For More Presidential Innovation Fellows To Tackle America’s Problems

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy opened up the application process today for its next round of Presidential Innovation Fellows program. The heavily tech-centric initiative brings together government workers, non-profits, scholars, and private-sector innovators to work on projects aimed at creating American jobs .

The program, which launched last August with 18 Fellows, is expanding its projects coverage to include five new areas: tech tools to aid disaster response and recovery; cyber-physical systems; improving the financial systems of federal agencies; an “Innovation Toolkit” that provides government officials with better tools to work more quickly and efficiently; and Development Innovation Ventures, which identifies, tests, and scales solutions to the world’s toughest problems.

[Image: Flickr user Tom Lohdan]