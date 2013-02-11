The World’s Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Local

1_Target

For tailoring its big-box brand to urban markets, and bringing a design mentality to the city shopping experience. With its rollout of modified CityTarget stores in four cities last year, the chain is rethinking store size (urban locations are roughly two-thirds the size of a suburban Target), inventory (fewer 12-packs of toilet paper and more pedestrian-friendly 4-packs), and layout (so shoppers can navigate within minutes).

2_Yelp

For being the four-star-standard for local advertising. After going a public a year ago, Yelp has seen 67% year over year revenue growth, thanks to healthy growth of the company’s markets–78 million people now use Yelp monthly in 90 markets, and 32,000 local business advertise actively on the site.

3_StyleSeat

For connecting stylists with new clients. StyleSeat’s app helps promote spa and salon pros to new clients, and knits together a nationwide network of independent stores you (gasp!) once had to call up to book an appointment with.