The World’s Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Finance

The World's Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Finance
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

1_Square

For upending the credit card transaction-fee model for more than 2 million businesses by offering flat-rate processing.

2_OpenGamma

For cracking the secret world of capital markets by creating open-source risk-management software.

3_Lending Club

For bringing peer-to-peer lending to the mainstream–to the tune of $1 billion in loans to prime borrowers.

4_Kabbage

For using unconventional data like shipping history to extend short-term loans to small merchants.

5_BillGuard

For scouring the web to return $1 million in fraudulent charges and stalled refunds to debit and credit card users.

6_PayPal

For rolling out in-store checkout by PayPal account, even if you forgot your credit card and your smartphone.

7_American Express

For generating unique offers for customers by plumbing their social media posts and spending habits.

8_Stripe

For making it a snap for online merchants to accept credit cards on their sites.

9_Riskalyze

For helping individual investors assess risk, using personalized algorithms and portfolio alerts.

10_SigFig

For becoming the online portfolio doctor, highlighting overpriced funds and suggesting alternatives within seconds.

