The World’s Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Finance

1_Square
For upending the credit card transaction-fee model for more than 2 million businesses by offering flat-rate processing.
2_OpenGamma
For cracking the secret world of capital markets by creating open-source risk-management software.
3_Lending Club
For bringing peer-to-peer lending to the mainstream–to the tune of $1 billion in loans to prime borrowers.
4_Kabbage
For using unconventional data like shipping history to extend short-term loans to small merchants.
5_BillGuard
For scouring the web to return $1 million in fraudulent charges and stalled refunds to debit and credit card users.
6_PayPal
For rolling out in-store checkout by PayPal account, even if you forgot your credit card and your smartphone.
7_American Express
For generating unique offers for customers by plumbing their social media posts and spending habits.
8_Stripe
For making it a snap for online merchants to accept credit cards on their sites.
9_Riskalyze
For helping individual investors assess risk, using personalized algorithms and portfolio alerts.
10_SigFig
For becoming the online portfolio doctor, highlighting overpriced funds and suggesting alternatives within seconds.