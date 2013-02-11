The World’s Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Consumer Electronics

1_Apple

For raising the bar on digital technology–again. What won Apple the most buzz in the past year–aside from its patent disputes–was the svelte iPhone 5, which sold a record-breaking 5 million units in three days. The company’s greatest achievement, however, was bringing its Retina display to the MacBook, which had websites scrambling to adjust to the eye-popping resolution, and competitors scrambling to roll out their own pixel-packed displays.

2_Samsung

For wising up smart TVs and creating the phablet trend. Patent infringements or no, Samsung has no parallel in what it does best: adding innovative features to existing devices. Smart TVs weren’t really that smart until the company added gesture and voice control, and the beautiful Galaxy SIII smartphone–featuring a huge screen and multi-user log-in–briefly became the best-selling phone in the world.

3_Roku

For leading the evolution of television. Roku’s popular set-top box boasts more than 700 channels and goes toe-to-toe with Apple TV in sales. But last year, it unveiled a game-changer: a thumb-drive-like dongle that plugs directly into smart TVs, doing away with the need for a box. Roku is now trying to take over cable TV by partnering with VOXX to embed digital antennas in the streaming sticks and by adding Time Warner’s 300 live channels to its service.