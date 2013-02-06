The Secret To Cultivating Leadership Charisma

Steve Jobs could stand up in front of an audience and light them on fire. People loved him. Sometimes it hardly mattered what he said; people would still be on their feet, cheering. Mark Zuckerberg, try as he might, doesn’t get quite the same reaction.

This is what leads us to wonder whether charisma is something that you have to be born with. There seems to be this myth out there that you do, but I disagree. I believe charisma is something you can cultivate.

The key to cultivating charisma is to infuse meaning into the results that your team is creating. The people who work for you invest their time and labor in exchange for money. But the thing that creates loyalty–the thing that’s compelling, and that establishes charisma–is meaning: a sense of fulfillment that makes their work important to them.

Meaning is, of course, subjective, and is created by each individual as a reflection of his or her personal values and desires. This means that while it’s your responsibility as a leader to infuse meaning into the results of their work, you can’t tell your employees what that meaning is–that will depend on them.

Facebook is a great example of this. In October of last year, Facebook soared past one billion users. To put that into context, that’s more than the population of North and South America combined, and is nearly 50% larger than the entire population of Europe.

Now, Facebook doesn’t create a lot of content. We, the users of Facebook, create the content through status updates, “likes,” posts, comments, and other interactions. In this way, we become creators of online communities, which allow us to connect with other people. Thanks to this platform–this ability to connect and share information–I’m now good friends with my preschool best friend who lives in Melbourne, whom I hadn’t spoken to in many years. Through Facebook, we’re able to see pictures of each other’s kids, communicate quickly and easily, and keep track of what’s important in each other’s lives.

So, the meaning we create is our own. It’s a reflection of who we are. People who use Facebook for other purposes, like inviting their friends to events or connecting with people in common-interest groups, find a different meaning in the results of their Facebook usage.