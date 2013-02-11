advertisement
The World’s Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Mobile

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

1_Uber

For leaping over regulatory hurdles to disrupt urban transportation.

2_Evernote

For revolutionizing the way the world remembers everything, one app at a time.

3_Kiip

For rewarding people for using their apps–and in the process creating a new form of mobile advertising.

4_Azumio

For transforming smartphone features into smart medical diagnostic tools that measure heart rate, stress, and sleep quality.

5_Square

For proving that mobile payments can be as easy as saying your name–and serving everyone from swap meets to Starbucks.

6_SwiftKey

For designing a keyboard app that learns to predict what users type, changing the way millions tweet
and text.

7_eBay

For becoming the leader in mobile commerce ($13 billion in sales volume in 2012) by making it easy for customers to buy and sell on their phones.

8_Voxer

For reinventing the phone call by melding voice, photo, and text into one experience.

9_Gigwalk

For connecting thrifty companies with a smartphone army eager for odd jobs.

10_Apptopia

For creating a marketplace for secondhand apps, allowing developers to recoup resources.

