The World’s Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Mobile

1_Uber
For leaping over regulatory hurdles to disrupt urban transportation.
2_Evernote
For revolutionizing the way the world remembers everything, one app at a time.
3_Kiip
For rewarding people for using their apps–and in the process creating a new form of mobile advertising.
4_Azumio
For transforming smartphone features into smart medical diagnostic tools that measure heart rate, stress, and sleep quality.
5_Square
For proving that mobile payments can be as easy as saying your name–and serving everyone from swap meets to Starbucks.
6_SwiftKey
For designing a keyboard app that learns to predict what users type, changing the way millions tweet
and text.
7_eBay
For becoming the leader in mobile commerce ($13 billion in sales volume in 2012) by making it easy for customers to buy and sell on their phones.
8_Voxer
For reinventing the phone call by melding voice, photo, and text into one experience.
9_Gigwalk
For connecting thrifty companies with a smartphone army eager for odd jobs.
10_Apptopia
For creating a marketplace for secondhand apps, allowing developers to recoup resources.