Instagram Launches A Web Feed So You Can View Friends’ Photos Online, Not Just On Your Phone

Instagram has just launched a new desktop feature that lets you see all your friends’ photos online the same way you see them on your phone. The feature is one Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom says the company has “been wanting to build for quite some time.”

The new web feed lets you do all the same things that can be done while scrolling through photos on your phone, including commenting and liking.

Instagram had launched web profiles in November that allowed you to see yours and others’ photos on the web, but there was no way to view them online in a single feed as they were happening in real-time, like you can when you scroll through the Instagram app on your phone.

But–surprise, surprise–Systrom once again emphasizes that Instagram isn’t planning to offer the ability to upload photos to the service via the web:

“We do not offer the ability to upload from the web as Instagram is about producing photos on the go, in the real world, in realtime. On the other hand, Instagram for the web is focused on making the browsing experience a fast, simple and enjoyable one.”

The new web feed should provide a boost to Instagram’s already mind-blowing monthly active user data, which it revealed for the first time last month: Photos on Instagram net 1,000 comments and 8,500 likes per second.

[Image: Instagram]