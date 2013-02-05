Children On YouTube Are Three Clicks Away From Explicit Material

A new study released just in time for “Internet Safety Day” found that children watching innocent YouTube videos (think: Sesame Street) are three clicks away from explicit adult conten t, which could even be in the recommended video list on the side of the screen, the Guardian reported. Meanwhile, another study found that of 24,000 teens and children surveyed, 27% of seven-to 11-year-olds and nearly 50% of 11-to 19-year-olds reported seeing a video that was “hurtful” or “unpleasant”.

Google, YouTube’s parent company, told the newspaper they were working on the problem but pointed out that no security measures are “100 percent” effective (other than maybe Pakistan’s ban of the entire site, which is a bad alternative).

[Photo by Flickr user Ebot]