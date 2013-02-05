61% Of Adults Have Taken A Vacation From Facebook

Sixty-one percent of adults who are on Facebook voluntarily took a break from the social networking site for a period of several weeks or more sometime in the past and 20% of online adults who once used Facebook say they no longer do so, a new study from the Pew Research Center found.
Of the people who took the so-called “Facebook vacation”:
- 21% said they were too busy while 10% said they just weren’t interested or didn’t have time.
- 9% of Facebook vacationers said there was too much gossip or negativity on the site.
- Other reasons for Facebook vacations included religious reasons (how many of you attempted to give it up for Lent?), lack of computer access, health reasons, or no reason at all.
[Photo by Flickr user Kenzoka]