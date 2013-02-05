mPowa Partners With Portugal Telecom To Deliver Square-Like Mobile Pay

As reported in TechCrunch, U.K. firm mPowa has signed a deal with Portual Telecom which will see the European telecoms firm reselling mPowa’s mobile payments services. The deal is rumored to be for many millions of dollars as a minimum, and could cover up to a hundred million potential customers across the nations where PT operates. Unlike some peers mPowa’s smartphone credit card payment technology can use the chip-and-PIN secure digital credit card system used widely in Europe.