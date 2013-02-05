Michael Dell To Buy Back $24.4 Billion In Dell Shares To Turn Company Private

Michael Dell will buy back more than $24 billion in shares of his namesake company in a move that will take the company private, All Things D reported Tuesday. The move comes after weeks of reports of buyout talks and will be completed by the second quarter of 2014. Dell is using cash from himself and from his MSD Capital firm, a $2 billion loan from Microsoft and debt financing from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Credit Suisse and RBC Capital Markets to buy back the shares at $13.65-per-share.