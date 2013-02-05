Beyond The Mundane: How Elite Marketers Become Creators And Change Makers

You can be a successful marketer by executing all the marketing fundamentals professionally–launching websites that reflect your brand, responding to your customers, and being present on all the right social spaces. Market makers do all those activities, but they strive to do something else: inspire people to act, to believe, and to live their lives differently. Marketers sell things; market makers change the world. One type of market maker, known as a creator, inspires action by developing products and services that reflect a personal vision, as Steve Jobs and Body Shop founder Anita Roddick did. A second type, known as a catalyst, inspires by curating and sharing ideas of other people, as exemplified by the careers of venture capitalist Guy Kawasaki and Ahmet Ertegun, who founded Atlantic Records. But you don’t need to unleash the iPad or be a best-selling author to be a market maker. You just need to develop traits such as having passion and a willingness to take some risk in your life.

You can inject the spirit of the market maker in your own job, every day, by finding ways to challenge people to think differently and, as Guy Kawasaki implores, make their lives better. Here are four ways:

1. Get involved in product development



Inserting yourself in product (or service) development means more than creating the right message or marketing program to execute. I mean actually getting involved in the process of developing the product or service: doing the research into the wants and needs of the customer and asking bold questions such as, How can we truly make a difference in our customer’s life?

Tools exist to help you do so–for instance, user personas, popularized by Forrester Research to help you create customer profiles, or linguistic profiles (which my company, iCrossing, creates) to understand consumer wants and needs based on their search needs. Becoming the owner of audience insight inside your organization (or business unit, or department) is key. It does not matter whether you sell ice cream cones or professional services: You can find a way to influence people–to really have an impact on their lives–starting with understanding your audience and figuring out how to make their lives better.

2. Be a thought leader

Another effective way to be a market maker is to become a publisher of your own vision, which is what thought leadership is all about.

The explosion of social publishing platforms lilke WordPress and Tumblr make it possible for you to create your own imprint with practically zero barrier to entry. If you don’t fancy yourself a writer, then express your vision with sight and sound–that’s why Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube exist.