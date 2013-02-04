Six Months In, Digg’s Traffic Is Up 40 Percent Month Over Month

About a month after NYC tech outfit Betaworks resurrected Digg last August, web publishers began to notice that for the first time in years, a portion of their readers was coming from the revamped site.

Six months after the launch of Digg v1.0, the numbers are in: The aggregator’s referral traffic is up roughly 40% month-over-month, according to BuzzFeed data.

Digg, which currently depends heavily on human editors who curate what goes up on the site each day, is still far from its former Internet kingmaker days, but things are looking rosy: A survey of 2,600 Diggers revealed 81% would recommend the new Digg to a friend.

[Image: Digg]